CDC Contradicts Trump’s Prediction That Coronavirus Will ‘Miraculously’ Go Away by April
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention appeared to contradict a prediction made by President Donald Trump this week that the deadly coronavirus would “miraculously” disappear by April. Instead, CDC Director Robert Redfield told CNN that it will probably be around “beyond this season, beyond this year.” Redfield conceded that the larger medical community doesn’t really have a clue about what is going to happen. “Right now we’re in an aggressive containment mode,” he said. “We don't know a lot about this virus.” he said, adding that he felt it would eventually become a “community virus” that would be hard to eradicate. Redfield also responded to criticism by China over travel restrictions tied to the epidemic. “Frankly, some people criticized when we decided that we wanted to temporarily suspend travel into the United States from individuals who were not Americans or permanent residents who had been in the hot zone in the last 14 days,” he said. “I would rather be criticized for over-protecting America than under-protecting America at this stage.”