Lawmaker Condemns ‘Unacceptable’ CDC Decision to Stop Disclosing Number of Coronavirus Tests

Read it at Washington Post
A Republican congressman has condemned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for its “inexplicable” decision to stop publicly disclosing the number of Americans who have been tested for the novel coronavirus. Since the outbreak arrived in the U.S., the CDC has posted stats on its website which showed how many confirmed cases there were, the total number of U.S. deaths, and how many people had been tested for the disease. But Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) noted Monday that the site no longer discloses the number of tests or the number of deaths. In an angry letter to CDC director Robert Redfield, Pocan wrote: “Americans are dying... We deserve to know how many people have been tested for, or who have died from, COVID-19.” Pocan added that “knowing that CDC testing is keeping pace with the likely number of cases is imperative to maintaining public trust.”