CDC Director Walks Back COVID-19 Testing Guidelines Amid Outcry
SO, ABOUT THAT...
Amid intense backlash by experts over the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations that asymptomatic people do not need to be tested for coronavirus even if they’d been exposed, CDC Director Robert Redfield walked back those guidelines. In a statement released late Wednesday night, Redfield said “testing may be considered for all close contacts of confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients,” adding that “everyone who needs a COVID-19 test can get a test.” Despite Redfield’s statement, the guidelines issued earlier this week still remain on the CDC website as of publication. An official told The New York Times that Redfield made the statement “to clarify the new policy.”
It was reported this week that the White House had pressured the CDC to change the testing guidelines. For months, President Donald Trump has griped that increased testing has led to more confirmed coronavirus cases, grumbling that it is not good for him politically.