CDC Director Gets Rebound COVID Case After Taking Paxlovid
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is battling a rebound case of COVID after taking Pfizer’s antiviral drug Paxlovid, the agency said Monday. As is common with Paxlovid, Walensky tested negative after getting a mild case of COVID in early October before then testing positive again. She had mild symptoms once again on Sunday, the CDC’s statement said, adding that she is staying home and will work virtually. Walensky isn’t alone in experiencing a rebound. President Joe Biden and White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci both had a rebound case after taking Paxlovid for their initial COVID treatment.