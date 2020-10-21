CDC Expands Definition of ‘Close Contact’ With COVID-Infected Person
CLARIFICATION
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded its definition of “close contact” for the purposes of COVID-19 exposure to also include “multiple brief encounters” adding up to over 15 minutes over a 24-hour period. Previously, close contact was defined as a single encounter within 6 feet of an infected person lasting over 15 minutes. The new definition specifies the time period and includes the possibility of COVID-19 infection due to repeat short exposures after the CDC and Vermont health officials found a prison employee contracted the virus from “multiple brief encounters” adding up to 17 minutes over an eight-hour shift. Some of the inmates were not wearing masks, the CDC said, which increases the probability of spreading the virus.