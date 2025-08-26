CDC Names Vaccine Skeptic to Lead RFK Jr. COVID Workshop
ANTI-JABBER
Vaccine critic Retsef Levi has been chosen to lead the COVID-19 immunization workshop. Levi has previously slammed mRNA vaccines, saying they can cause serious harm and death, especially among children, and called for their immediate withdrawal. The COVID-19 immunization workgroup at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reviews data related to vaccine safety and effectiveness. He was selected by fellow vaccine critic and new Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who fired the previous committee members. Kennedy claimed the existing panel had conflicts of interest and questioned their links to Big Pharma, stating that “a clean sweep is needed to re-establish public confidence in vaccine science.” In 2023, Levi posted to his X account, “The evidence is mounting and indisputable that MRNA vaccines cause serious harm, including death, especially among young people. We have to stop giving them immediately!” The Daily Beast has contacted the Department of Health and Human Services and Retsef Levi for comment. The Beast reported Monday that Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a British cardiologist and close associate of RFK Jr., claimed the Trump administration will pull the COVID vaccine “within months.”