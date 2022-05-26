CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    CDC Identifies Nine Possible Cases of Monkeypox in Seven States

    COMMUNITY SPREAD

    Alice Tecotzky

    Breaking News Intern

    Dado Ruvic/Reuters

    The CDC says it has identified nine possible monkeypox cases across seven states: California, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. According to Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, all of the cases are among men who have had sex with men, though she emphasized that the disease can affect anyone and urged an approach “guided by science, not stigma.” The CDC did not clarify whether all nine cases have been confirmed. Some of the patients had recently traveled to countries with active outbreaks, but others had not, which Walensky said suggested some community spread. Officials expect to see more cases in the coming days. The U.S. has, according to Walensky, two vaccines approved by the FDA for smallpox housed in the National Strategic Stockpile. “We’ve been preparing for this type of outbreak for decades,” she said.

    Read it at NBC News