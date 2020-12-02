CDC Officially Lowers Recommended COVID-19 Quarantine Time to 7-10 Days
‘ACCEPTING SOME RISK’
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are officially revising the guidelines for quarantining after COVID-19 exposure. According to new guidelines released Wednesday, people are now recommended to quarantine for 7 days after receiving a negative test, or for 10 days if they did not get tested. Previous CDC guidelines instructed those exposed to the virus to quarantine for 14 days, but that number was changed after officials feared a lack of compliance, according to The Washington Post. “It can be burdensome enough that we are hearing many reports that jurisdictions are having trouble having people comply with the quarantine that is recommended,” an official told the Post. “We are accepting some risk in exchange for reduction in burden that will allow us to better control this epidemic.”