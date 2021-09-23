CDC Panel Approves Booster Shots for High Risk and Over 65s
VERY VACCINATED
A CDC advisory panel has approved giving boosters of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to Americans over 65 and people whose weakened immune systems or living situations pose high risk for debilitating COVID-19. Those who receive a booster shot should do so at least six months after their second jab, the panel decided Thursday. Of notable exception from the recommendation were healthcare workers likely to be repeatedly exposed to the coronavirus. The CDC is expected to accept the recommendation from the the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices panel. The board made its decision the day after the FDA issued similar approval for a Pfizer booster shot. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “Collectively, we want to do what is right for the millions of Americans over the age of 65 or in long term care facilities who are at high risk for severe complications of COVID-19.”