CDC Panel: People Through Age 45 Could Benefit From HPV Vaccine
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices reportedly announced that people through the age of 45 could benefit from getting an HPV vaccine. According to The Washington Post, the committee voted 10-4 to expand the vaccine recommendation to “women and men ages 27 to 45.” The vaccine, which was developed to prevent cancers stemming from the human papillomavirus, is normally administered to pre-teens and those in their 20s. However, a middle-aged individual who re-enters the dating scene may also benefit from the vaccine. While most sexually-active individuals will contract HPV at some point, the virus could lead to a variety of cancers. Over 17,000 women and 9,000 men get an HPV-related cancer each year, according to the CDC.