Puppies Linked to Infection Outbreak, CDC Says
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that puppies are the cause of an infection that has been reported in 30 states and has affected 30 people ranging in age from eight months to 70 years. Four people have been hospitalized since January 2019 for the outbreak strain of Campylobacter, but no deaths have been reported, according to the CDC. “Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicate that puppies purchased from pet stores are the likely source of this outbreak. Many of the cases had contact with puppies or were employees at pet stores, including Petland,” the center said. People can recover without antibiotics for the infection—which is resistant to several drugs—that causes symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, and fever.