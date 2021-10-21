CDC: These Onions Are Causing a Literal Shitstorm

CHEAT SHEET
A massive salmonella outbreak has been traced to onions distributed by a company called ProSource—and the CDC is urging consumers to throw out any red, yellow, or white onions if they’re not sure where they came from. At least 652 people in 37 states have reported getting sick, and 129 of them were hospitalized, after eating the tainted onions. The CDC says it identified the strain by testing a restaurant condiment cup from one patient’s home, and then determined that ProSource supplied onions to restaurants where people ate before they got salmonella. The bacterial causes diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramping and can be severe in those with weakened immune systems.