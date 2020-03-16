CHEAT SHEET
CDC Recommends Canceling Your Wedding
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a statement on Sunday urging people to cancel or postpone all events bringing together 50 or more people for the next eight weeks, including weddings. “Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities,” the CDC said in a statement on its website. “Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies.” The agency added that events should only proceed with “adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing.”