CDC Recommends Updated COVID Vaccine for Those 6 Months and Up
GREEN LIGHT
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a panel that makes recommendations on vaccines, voted on Tuesday to recommend that every American ages 6 months and up should get an updated COVID-19 vaccine this fall. CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen may give the green light to make the vaccine available at pharmacies across the U.S. as early as Tuesday evening. The upgraded version was manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna to teach the immune system to recognize the XBB.1.5 strain, which is active in the newest variants that have led to a recent spike in hospitalizations and deaths. NBC obtained data that shows hospitalizations rose as much as 9% last week compared to the week before. The committee found that everyone 5 years and older should get at least one dose of the vaccine while those 6 months to 4 years old should receive two doses of the Moderna or three doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Under the Affordable Care Act, most insurance plans must provide the vaccine for free, but an estimated 30 million adults do not have sufficient health insurance. These individuals will be eligible for free vaccines via the federal government’s Bridge Access Program.