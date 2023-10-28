CDC Reveals Shockingly Few People Have Got New COVID Shot
SHOT DOWN
Just over 7 percent of adults and 2 percent of children in the United States have received the new COVID shots as of Oct. 14, a CDC survey released Thursday said. Even older people, who are more vulnerable to COVID and its consequences, are getting vaccinated at a low rate with just one in five people above age 75 receiving it. Though health insurance and government programs make the shot free, many people have reported having trouble finding the vaccines. Experts are concerned as COVID rages on with 1,200 people dying from it each week and nearly 16,000 people hospitalized with the virus in the last week before Oct. 14. Dr. David Kimberlin, a pediatrician from Alabama who represents the Academy of Pediatrics, called it a “travesty.” “It’s like an entire neighborhood being wiped out every single week,” he said.