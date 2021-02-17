CDC Says Deep Freeze Is Already Screwing Up Vaccine Deliveries
SNOWED UNDER
The once-in-a-generation winter storm that’s blasting the Midwest and Texas and making its presence felt across much of the United States is going to disrupt the coronavirus vaccine rollout for a while. According to The Washington Post, the freezing weather has slowed deliveries out of a FedEx facility in Memphis and a UPS facility in Louisville that are both serving as crucial vaccine-distribution hubs. Kristen Nordlund, a spokeswoman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reportedly wrote in an email Tuesday: “Due to the severe winter weather currently impacting a large swath of the country, the U.S. government is projecting widespread delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments and deliveries over the next few days.” Before the storm, 11 million doses were scheduled for delivery this week. It’s not clear how many of those have been affected, but postponed or cancelled appointments have been reported across the nation.