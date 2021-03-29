CHEAT SHEET
COVID Vaccines ‘Highly Effective’ in Real-World Conditions: CDC
Read it at The New York Times
The coronavirus vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are “highly effective” at staving off both symptomatic and asymptomatic infections not just in clinical trials but under real-world conditions, The New York Times reported Monday, citing a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). One dose of either vaccine prevents 80 percent of infections after two weeks, according to the study. A second dose ups that number to 90 percent, it said. The study suggests that vaccinated people are unlikely to get asymptomatic infections that can be transmitted to others, and that the vaccines are—so far—effective against the new variants seen emerging in recent months.