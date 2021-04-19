CHEAT SHEET
    CDC: Only 6,000 in 84 Million Americans Got COVID After Full Vaccination

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    New data is providing a picture of just how effective the COVID-19 vaccines really are. The CDC disclosed Monday that it had confirmed just 6,000 infections in 84 million adults who have been fully vaccinated—meaning 14 days after they received the second dose. Just as heartening, CNBC reports, is that none of those who contracted the virus post-vaccination got severely ill or died—and 30 percent had no symptoms at all. The CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said the 6,000 is likely an undercount, but that doesn’t change the overall picture: “These vaccines are working.”

