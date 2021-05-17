CDC Second-in-Command Stepping Down After Reported Clashes
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is losing its second top official in the past month, as principal deputy director Anne Schuchat plans to leave her post this summer, CDC officials confirmed to Politico. Earlier this month, Nancy Messonnier, the director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases and an early target of former President Donald Trump’s ire for issuing early warning Americans about the very real dangers of COVID-19, announced her departure from the agency. In a statement, Schuchat said her departure will allow her “more time for creative passions” and that she has “the greatest respect and confidence in the CDC’s leadership and staff.” Schuchat has recently butted heads with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, a source told Politico, and said Schuchat had been in the running for the top job. “I have enormous gratitude for Dr. Schuchat’s leadership and contributions over three decades, and during this very challenging period for our country,” Walensky said in a statement. “I will remain forever grateful that our paths crossed, even for just a short while.”