    CDC Tells Doctors to Watch Out for Mystery COVID-Linked Syndrome in Kids

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told doctors across the nation to be on the lookout for a mystery syndrome in kids that appears to be linked to the novel coronavirus. The sickness, which is being referred to as “multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children” or MIS-C, has been seen in children across Europe and in at least 18 states, according to CNN. The CDC describes the syndrome as having “Kawasaki disease-like features,” including fever and evidence of inflammation. However, the advisory stressed that very little is known about the condition at the moment, saying: “It is currently unknown if multisystem inflammatory syndrome is specific to children or if it also occurs in adults.” The CDC has urged any doctor who sees a possible or past case of the syndrome to report it to local, state, and territorial health departments.

