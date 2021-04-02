CDC Updates Travel Guidance, Says Vaccinated People Can Travel Domestically Without Test
FLYING SAFELY
The CDC updated its guidelines on Friday to say that fully vaccinated people can safely travel domestically without a COVID-19 test, as long as they wear a mask and physically distance themselves. People who are considered fully vaccinated are people that have waited two weeks after their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer, or two weeks after their single dose of Johnson & Johnson. Fully vaccinated people also don’t need to self-quarantine after travel, but should self-monitor their symptoms and isolate if they begin to develop symptoms, the CDC says.
Guidelines for international travel have also been updated, requiring that fully vaccinated people who enter the U.S. don’t need to self-quarantine after arriving. People should still have a negative COVID test at least three days prior to travel, or proof of recovery from COVID-19 within the past 90 days. People should still take another COVID test three to five days post-trip, the CDC says. Unvaccinated people must do the same, with an additional seven-day quarantine after arrival.