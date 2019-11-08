‘STRONG CULPRIT’
CDC: Vitamin E Acetate May Be to Blame for Vaping Illnesses
Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that vitamin E acetate, an additive used in some THC and vaping products, may be to blame for vaping-related lung injuries that have occurred across the country. According to CNN, the agency found vitamin E acetate in samples taken from 29 sick patients in 10 states. THC was detected in 23 of 28 patients tested, and Nicotine metabolites were found in 16 of 26 patients tested. The principal deputy director of the CDC, Dr. Anne Schuchat, said vitamin E acetate was a “strong culprit” for the outbreak of lung injuries, but more testing had to be done on other possible contributing factors. Dr. James Pirkle of the CDC also said vitamin E acetate was “enormously sticky” when it entered the lungs and had a tendency to “hang around.” While the investigation found that many of the vape products used in the cases were bought online or through friends and family, the agency advised that people refrain from using any THC vape products. Investigators from the Food and Drug Administration and New York state linked vitamin E acetate to lung illness cases in September.