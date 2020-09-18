CDC’s Controversial COVID Testing Guidance Was Penned by Trump Officials, Not Scientists: NYT
INTERNAL UPROAR
The baffling guidance published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month advising against COVID-19 testing for those who have been exposed to the virus if they do not have symptoms was penned by Trump administration officials and published against the objections of CDC doctors, The New York Times reports. CDC scientists reportedly did not approve the recommendation that was put out via the agency’s website, as they normally would with medical matters, and they objected to its message after its publication. Staffers from the Department of Health and Human Services penned the memo, according to the Times. One federal official told the Times, “That was a doc that came from the top down, from the HHS and the task force. That policy does not reflect what many people at the CDC feel should be the policy.” Admiral Brett Giroir, testing coordinator for the CDC, reportedly said he did not know how or why the document skirted scientific review. Public health experts have largely maintained throughout the coronavirus pandemic that the United States needs to conduct more testing, not less.