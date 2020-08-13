CDC Boss Warns of Worst Fall Season in U.S. Health History if COVID Mitigation Measures Ignored

Read it at CNN
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that if the American public does not follow recommended coronavirus mitigation measures, the country could have the worst fall for public health in U.S. history. Robert Redfield said, “For your country right now and for the war that we’re in against COVID, I’m asking you to do four simple things: Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, and be smart about crowds. I’m not asking some of America to do it. We all gotta do it.” Redfield added that flu vaccinations would help protect children. The CDC has bought 10 million doses of the flu vaccine for uninsured adults this year, compared to the typical 500,000 doses. His warning came as deaths from the virus rebounded to their highest levels in several weeks as schools begin to reopen.