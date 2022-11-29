Houston Woman Pleads Guilty to Covering Up Fort Hood Soldier’s Death
‘MIXED EMOTIONS’
The Houston woman accused of helping her boyfriend cover up the slaying of a Fort Hood soldier on Tuesday pleaded guilty to lesser charges, shocking the family of the victim. For Cecily Aguilar “to plead guilty now did take us completely by surprise,” Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen’s sister told reporters. “We actually thought she was going to keep fighting back... I’m very taken aback by her decision today. There’s still a lot of mixed emotions.” The 24-year-old Aguilar pleaded guilty to a single count of accessory after the fact and three counts of making a false statement. She was originally indicted on 11 charges upon her arrest, which came three months after Guillen’s April 2020 disappearance. A gas station employee at the time, Aguilar is believed by investigators to have helped her then-partner, Spc. Aaron Robinson, dismember and bury Guillen after he bludgeoned her to death. Guillen’s remains were discovered on July 1 that year, the same day Aguilar was linked to the case. Hours later, as police sought him for questioning, Robinson fatally shot himself.