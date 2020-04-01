At Least 57 People Infected as Coronavirus Rages Through California Care Home
The coronavirus pandemic has hammered a Southern California nursing home where at least 51 residents and six staff members have tested positive. The Los Angeles Times reports that two patients have died, including an 82-year-old woman who had pre-existing health problems. The Cedar Mountain Post Acute Rehabilitation facility in Yucaipa is now reportedly working on the assumption that all of its patients have the COVID-19 virus. The nursing home, which is east of Los Angeles, has stopped accepting new residents and was already closed to visitors under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order, according to San Bernardino County Department of Public Health Director Trudy Raymundo. As of late Tuesday, there were over 8,000 cases and at least 173 deaths reported in California.