Our Favorite Mop for Cleaning Up Any Mess Is on Sale
CLEAN UP ON AISLE THREE
A good mop is hard to come by. Most, I find, get a little grody after a few uses. And then we came across the O-Cedar mop—and it quickly became a Scouted favorite. If you’re looking for a new mop to go into Spring cleaning with, you’re in luck. The O-Cedar is on sale on Amazon right now.
O-Cedar Easywring Spin Mop
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Scouted Contributor Tess Mix used to be a Swiffer fan, until she gave the O-Cedar line a try. This one has a bucket that is specifically designed to make wringing a hands-free affair. You can even use the foot pedal to “spin-wring” it for even better results. The microfiber on the mop’s head absorbs pretty much anything you put in its path, and it can fit into corners. Best of all—it’s machine washable. This is the mop of the future.
