Harvard Morgue Manager Stole Body Parts and Sold Them From His Home: Feds
‘BRAIIIIIINS’
Heads, brains, skin, bones, and other body parts were stolen by the manager of a morgue at Harvard Medical School to be sold, according to a federal indictment filed Wednesday. Cedric Lodge, named as the morgue manager in the indictment, is accused of stealing bits of dissected cadavers that were donated to the medical school and taking them to his New Hampshire home, where he and his wife, Denise, allegedly sold the remains. At times, the couple even shipped the stolen body parts through the USPS, the indictment alleges. One buyer listed in the indictment allegedly made 39 electronic payments totaling $37,355.56 to Denise Lodge’s PayPal account between 2018 and 2021. One transaction memo from 2019 was labeled “head number 7,” according to the indictment. Another read “braiiiiiins.”