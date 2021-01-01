Celeb Docs Failed Us During COVID. Let’s Leave Them in 2020 Where They Belong.

There are so many things I am looking forward to returning to in a post-COVID world.

I miss my patients being able to see me smiling at them. I miss having a reason to wear an outfit other than scrubs. Having erred very much on the side of safety, I miss all the places I’ve avoided for almost a year. I cannot wait to go back to my gym, my barbershop, and most of all: my favorite dance club.

But there is one thing this pandemic has shown us we can do without from the before times. Let us be done forever with celebrity doctors, medical or otherwise. For television stars of shows (current or former) with “Doctor” in the title, it’s been a year of rampant clownery.