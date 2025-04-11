Celeb Favorite Luxury Market Forced to Close Bar Over Roach Infestation

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has put his money where his mouth is. The Health Secretary, 70, reportedly purchased a swanky $4 million row home in Georgetown for his wife Cheryl Hines to allay her concerns about his wandering eyes. The three-story, 4,800-square-foot D.C. home is 15 minutes away from the White House and is billed as having “painstaking workmanship while retaining the classic Georgetown ethos.” Kennedy reportedly purchased the home for the full listing price of $4.34 million. When the property came on the market about three months ago, Hines “ordered Bobby to sign the papers for it,” a source told the Daily Mail. The newspaper reported last month that Hines, 59, issued an ultimatum for Kennedy to move her to D.C. out of fear that his “lust demons” will follow him as he assumes his new role in the Trump administration. Last year, Kennedy figured in a bizarre sexting scandal with New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT