Celeb Rockstar Announces He’s Running for Office

OneRepublic pop icon Tim Myers, who founded the group in the early 2000s, is running for California lieutenant governor.

Myers, 40, is aiming to take the seat of Eleni Kounalakis in a new foray into politics.

“One voice is weak, but a chorus is strong. Let’s write a new song for California, together,” he said in his campaign announcement.

The Democratic candidate played bass with OneRepublic from 2002 to 2007 as part of the pop group that rocketed to fame with hits like “Apologize” and “Counting Stars.” Now, as an ex-band member, Myers is trying to make all the right moves in all the right places.

The third-generation Californian launched a now-abandoned run earlier this year to replace a longtime GOP representative and is repurposing core elements of the earlier campaign: holding President Donald Trump accountable.

His campaign video this week featured a haunting cover of The Mamas & the Papas’ “California Dreaming” and eerie clips of California landmarks. It also showcased the devastation that followed the January wildfires and shots of impoverished areas statewide.

“You know what the real disgrace is?” Myers asked in the video. “A president who insults 40 million Americans and is doing everything he can to harm a state with the fourth-largest economy in the world.”

He continued: “Meanwhile, our own state leaders have done almost nothing to fight back. That’s why I’m running for Lieutenant Governor, to help protect and rebuild the California that we love.”

He added that he’s committed to fighting for working families, kids priced out of college, seniors struggling to get by, and any “Californian who feels forgotten.”

“The status quo from career politicians just isn’t cutting it,” he said.

Tim Myers was a founding member of pop group OneRepublic. Natalie Cass/Natalie Cass/Getty Images

Myers is not the first California star who has made a career pivot into politics. Arnold Schwarzenegger famously ran for governor and won in 2003 and was re-elected in 2006. Caitlin Jenner also tried to become California’s governor in 2021. She was plotting to rerun and challenge Gov. Gavin Newsom amid his recall election last year, but won only 1 percent of votes cast for replacement candidates.

Myers said in his campaign video that career politicians have either “sold out, stayed silent, or cash checks from corporate lobbyists.”

“Well, I’m not staying silent,” he said. He added that he is not a career politician but a dad, husband, and a builder.

Tim Myers said that the "status quo from career politicians just isn't cutting it." Mark Sullivan/Mark Sullivan/WireImage

“I’m stepping up because you don’t choose the time, the time chooses you,” he said.

Kounalakis cannot run again for lieutenant governor due to term limits. Instead, she’s announced a bid to succeed incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is widely expected to run for president in 2028.

Myers will have tough competition. A host of fellow party members are already running: Treasurer Fiona Ma, Newsom advisor Josh Fryday, California State Board of Equalization member Mike Schaefer, former California Sen. Steven Bradford, Sausalito City Council member Janelle Kellman, and former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs.