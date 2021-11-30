CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Celeb Surgeon Dr. Oz Plans to Run as a Republican in Pennsylvania’s Senate Race

    CAREER CHANGE

    Kana Ruhalter

    Breaking News Intern

    Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

    Celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Oz is prepping to enter the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, reports the AP. Dr. Mehmet Oz, currently the host of the show that bears his name, reportedly told associates that he would be running as a Republican in Pennsylvania to replace current Sen. Pat Toomey, who will be retiring at the end of this session of Congress. Despite being a longtime New Jersey resident in a fancy apartment overlooking Manhattan, the 61-year-old voted in Pennsylvania’s elections this year by registering at his in-laws’ address in Philly. According to TMZ, his campaign staff roster has already been lined up, including GOP powerhouse Chris Hansen, who ran the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Reports suggest Oz will anounce his election bid on Sean Hannity’s show Tuesday night.

    Read it at AP