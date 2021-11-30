Celeb Surgeon Dr. Oz Plans to Run as a Republican in Pennsylvania’s Senate Race
CAREER CHANGE
Celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Oz is prepping to enter the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, reports the AP. Dr. Mehmet Oz, currently the host of the show that bears his name, reportedly told associates that he would be running as a Republican in Pennsylvania to replace current Sen. Pat Toomey, who will be retiring at the end of this session of Congress. Despite being a longtime New Jersey resident in a fancy apartment overlooking Manhattan, the 61-year-old voted in Pennsylvania’s elections this year by registering at his in-laws’ address in Philly. According to TMZ, his campaign staff roster has already been lined up, including GOP powerhouse Chris Hansen, who ran the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Reports suggest Oz will anounce his election bid on Sean Hannity’s show Tuesday night.