Master & Dynamic Headphones Are on Sale This Father’s Day
If you’re still working from home and don’t have a pair of headphones you love, I honestly don’t know how you’ve made it this far. A great pair of headphones will also make an excellent gift for Father’s Day, because as much as you might be sick of dad right now, he’s probably pretty fed up too. Thankfully, one of our favorite headphone brands, Master & Dynamic, is having a 25% sitewide sale from now until Tuesday. Just use the code MDDG25 at checkout to save. And if that wasn’t good enough, they’ll also be donating 10% of the orders to City Harvest, an organization that rescues food for New Yorkers in need. Here are some of our favorite headphones you can pick up now.
MW65: The MW65 is a great pair of headphones according to Scouted contributor Gideon Grudo. “It’s hard to compare them to anything else. The best wireless headphones and truly wireless headphones — while fulfilling different ends — don’t come close to the sound quality on the MW65s. And the ANC lets me focus entirely on my work, shutting out the world around me. These are Master & Dynamic’s lightest over-ear headphones to-date and boast 40mm Beryllium drivers for massively detailed and high-quality sound.”
MH40 Wireless: The MH40 Wireless headphones from Master & Dynamic have changed how I listen to music. “The sound quality is fantastic, their 40mm drivers give a rich, warm aura that is bright and focused on higher frequencies while accentuating the lows. Interestingly, they are not noise cancelling, but I actually prefer them that way. Noise cancelling headphones are great if you’re taking them on a plane, but to be honest, I’m not convinced you need them elsewhere.”
MW07: Finally, the MW07’s are an excellent earbud as well. They’re “available in seven unique colors, and while they will help you stand out, they sound great, too. The drivers deliver an expansive sound especially given the size of the bud itself, and the outer is made with a durable, yet lightweight and slim design that’ll turn heads.”
