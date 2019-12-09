L.L.Bean Is Taking 20% Off Sitewide for Another Week of Deals
It’s a week after Cyber Monday which means it’s Green Monday, a day to celebrate all the best sales that didn’t happen last week. It was first coined by eBay back in 2007 and has grown ever since. If you didn’t shop L.L.Bean’s Cyber Monday sale or forgot to get gifts for anyone on your list, the retailer is giving you a second chance at 20% off with code GIFT20. That’s 20% off gifts for the whole family, like flannels or blankets. You can even get 20% off Bean Boots, something you should definitely invest in before you head into the snowy weather. Grab a packable Primaloft jacket to help keep out the cold. Or pick up a pair of wicked comfortable Wicked Good Slippers. Finish off your gifting list with ease and save a few bucks thanks to this sitewide sale.
