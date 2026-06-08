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From sunset swims to 4th of July barbecues, summer is filled with endless occasions to celebrate the warm weather, longer days, and PTO. If you’re looking to participate in the festivities but trying to cut down on or eliminate alcohol altogether, cannabis treats may be a good alternative. Camino’s wide variety of strains, effects, and strengths in CBD- and THC-infused gummies has something for everyone looking to test the waters with hemp-derived gummies.

Watermelon Spritz 'Uplifting' Gummies Shop At Camino