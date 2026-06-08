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From sunset swims to 4th of July barbecues, summer is filled with endless occasions to celebrate the warm weather, longer days, and PTO. If you’re looking to participate in the festivities but trying to cut down on or eliminate alcohol altogether, cannabis treats may be a good alternative. Camino’s wide variety of strains, effects, and strengths in CBD- and THC-infused gummies has something for everyone looking to test the waters with hemp-derived gummies.
Looking for an energy-boosting or uplifting effect? Camino has you covered with tasting, sour, and regular gummies designed to give you a gentle, controlled buzz without the next-day hangover, upset stomach, or pounding headache. Available in two, five, and 10-THC strengths, Camino’s dessert-worthy cannabis gummies are here to help you celebrate sans guilt, sleep without interruption, and relax when the endless invitations start to cause anxiety. They’ve even got a spiked chocolate bar for those who prefer cacao to fruit-flavored candies. Sweet summer, unlocked.