In America, Día De Muertos (the Day of the Dead) often goes hand in hand with Halloween. But while the two holidays involve skull and skeleton imagery, and follow each other on the calendar, they couldn’t be more different.

Around Mexico, communities have their own sacred Día De Muertos traditions and rituals. In order to document these special holiday celebrations, Jose Cuervo has commissioned a series of short films.

The company just released the latest installment, Todavía Después (Still Later), by award-winning Mexican director Santiago Maza Stern, which stars the residents of the Yucatan town of Pomuch as they observe Día De Muertos. (Spoiler alert: It involves cleaning the bones of their ancestors.)

To mark the occasion, Jose Cuervo has also released limited editions of its Tradicional Plata, Reposado, and Especial Silver and Gold tequilas for Día De Muertos.

