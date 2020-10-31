CHEAT SHEET
‘A Suave Hero to the End’: Celebs Mourn Sean Connery
Oscar-winning Sean Connery, famous for his role as James Bond, has died at age 90. The Scottish actor reportedly died in his sleep while in the Bahamas and was believed to be ill for quite some time prior. Sam Neill, who starred in The Hunt for Red October with Connery, said every day on set with him was “an object lesson in how to act on screen.” Star Trek’s George Takai described him as “a suave hero to the end.” A Twitter page run by the family of the late Roger Moore, who succeeded Connery as James Bond, said the pair were “friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond.”