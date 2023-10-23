Celebrity Agent Maha Dakhil Quits Board After Controversial Israel Posts
‘I MADE A MISTAKE’
A top Hollywood agent with a clientele including Tom Cruise and Madonna has resigned from her company's internal board after sparking controversy with a number of social media posts on the topic of Israel. Maha Dakhil will also back down from her role at Creative Artists Agency as co-head of the motion pictures department, Variety confirmed Sunday. The drama was sparked after Dakhil reposted a statement including “Free Palestine,” to her Instagram Wednesday. “You’re currently learning who supports genocide,” the post said, with an added caption from Dakhil: “That’s the line for me.” A second post was captioned: “What’s more heartbreaking than witnessing genocide? Witnessing the denial that genocide is happening.” The posts were later deleted. According to Variety, despite resigning, Dakhil will “continue to work with her clients and CAA colleagues while spending time in her personal education process on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.” She told the outlet: “I made a mistake with a repost in my Instagram story, which used hurtful language. Like so many of us, I have been reeling with heartbreak. I pride myself on being on the side of humanity and peace. I’m so grateful to Jewish friends and colleagues who pointed out the implications and further educated me. I immediately took the repost down. I’m sorry for the pain I have caused.”