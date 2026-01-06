Celebrity Big Brother Star Reveals She’s Plotting Run for Congress

Trisha Paytas may be eyeing a jump from YouTube to Capitol Hill. The 37-year-old Big Brother alum told her more than 5 million YouTube subscribers on Monday that she is considering a run for Congress, in a video titled “2026 MANIFESTATIONS.” While acknowledging the idea might sound “crazy,” Paytas said she wants to “truly make a difference,” particularly in California, where she lives with her husband, Moses Hacmon, and their three children, Aquaman, Elvis, and Malibu Barbie. Interest in the idea only grew after Paytas followed up on TikTok, revealing the potential run came to her in a “vision,” complete with a possible campaign slogan: “California could be good.” She said motherhood pushed her toward politics, explaining she could no longer ignore what she described as the “disastrous” and “dystopian” state of the world. Paytas, who joined OnlyFans in 2020, said her main policy focus would be raising the minimum age for adult entertainment work to 25. It remains unclear which party she would run under, as Paytas has publicly flipped political affiliations in the past. The influencer has recently expanded her career beyond YouTube, appearing on Broadway in “Beetlejuice” and landing a role in the upcoming third season of Euphoria.