Entertainment blogger Jason Lee was elected to the Stockton, California city council, Media Take Out reported Wednesday. Lee founded Hollywood Unlocked , a popular gossip news site. The Stockton native won his seat with 56 percent of the vote, according to ABC 10 . “Now I begin the work of creating safer and stronger communities, improving our quality of life and charting our next chapter,” Lee wrote in his victory post on Instagram Wednesday. “Heck, forget the next chapter. We will write a whole new book!” Beyond Hollywood Unlocked, the 44-year-old has launched a multi platform media brand and carved out a space for himself in Los Angeles’ social scene, particularly in Black media. “I’m respected, but I’m not a journalist,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2022. In 2006, he moved to L.A. and directed a labor union representing healthcare workers. During that time he also started to make a name for himself around Hollywood. He left the union in 2009 and dedicated himself to building Hollywood Unlocked, which started as an Instagram page and has grown into a website. Lee came under fire in Feb. 2022 when he mistakenly reported that Queen Elizabeth II had died. “People expected a person who says f--- cancel culture to be hung on the cross for a moment of imperfection,” he said in 2022. “I’m going to continue to be as great as I am.”

