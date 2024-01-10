Celeb Chef Darnell Ferguson Arrested for Alleged Assault, Strangulation
‘SUPERCHEF’
Food Network host Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson was arrested on multiple charges on Tuesday, including assault and strangulation. According to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, the celebrity chef is also being charged with burglary, terroristic threatening, menacing, criminal mischief, and theft. Jefferson County Family Court records show that an emergency protective order was filed against Ferguson on Jan. 2, but it is not clear whether the new charges are related to that order. Ferguson is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17 in relation to the protective order. Ferguson became a Louisville celebrity after opening his restaurant SuperChefs, which closed in February 2023, and his latest television project, SuperChef Grudge Match, began airing its second season last month.