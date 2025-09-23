Celebrity Chef’s L.A. Home Is Target of Second Swatting Attack

Cops raced to Gordon Ramsay’s Los Angeles mansion on Monday after a hoax 911 swatting call described a shooting and an armed suspect. It was the second such call on the celebrity chef’s home in less than six months. TMZ reports that the caller claimed he’d shot relatives—one of them a chef—and was armed with a black revolver, classic “swat” bait known to trigger a heavy response. LAPD officers arrived en masse at around 8 p.m. but found no victims. Ramsay was out of the country at the time, so police spoke with a personal assistant at the property. The case is now under investigation, but no arrests have been made. It’s the second swatting hoax this year on Ramsay, famed for his reality TV shows, including Kitchen Nightmares, at the same Bel-Air address. On April 23, police were dispatched after another bogus report of gunfire, again with no injuries, as also reported by TMZ. The outlet reported that swatting has long plagued L.A. Just two weeks ago, deputies rushed to Nicki Minaj’s Hidden Hills home on a bogus shooting tip, and last year Jennifer Aniston was also targeted. Other A-listers hit by hoax calls include Chris Brown, Rihanna, and Justin Bieber.