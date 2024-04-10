Celebrity Doc Gave Patient Free Botox for Sex at His U.K. Clinic, Tribunal Finds
‘THE WHOLE BOOTY’
A cosmetic doctor known for his regular appearances on British television exchanged free botox for sex with a patient, a medical tribunal found this week. Dr. Tijion Esho admitted to having swapped “inappropriate” Instagram messages with an unidentified woman, named in proceedings as Patient A. Those messages were sent between July 2019 and February 2022, The Telegraph reported. In November 2019, Esho texted, “Why you making me bulge lol. Send more, don’t be sorry lol.” A month later, he followed up with “Lol loving the tongue” and “Ha free mls [botox millilitres] I’d need the whole booty and more.” Esho said he was “disappointed” with the Medical Tribunal Practitioners Service’s ruling, but denied his relationship with the patient was ever physical. But the panel also found that Esho had in fact administered botox for free after having sexual intercourse with Patient A at his clinic in Newcastle upon Tyne in 2021. Esho, 42, has been featured on BBC’s Morning Live, ITV’s This Morning, and E4’s Body Fixers. The panel will reconvene later this month to determine his fitness to continue practising medicine, according to The Telegraph.