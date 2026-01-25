Celebrity Hairstylist Dead at 55

Kim Vō, hairstylist and colorist to some of the most well-known celebrities, has died at the age of 55. “My beloved husband, best friend, partner in life & business, Kim Vō, has taken his final breath,” Vō’s husband, Adeel Khan, posted on Instagram on Saturday. According to the post, Vō died after battling colorectal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2018. “He was beloved not only by family and friends, but by the global hair community,” the post commemorating Vō read. Once named the “best blonder in the business” by Vogue, Vō was a go-to colorist for Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Britney Spears, and Pamela Anderson, among other celebrities. “His guiding philosophy of ‘approachable luxury’ was central to everything he did,” Khan wrote, adding that in honor of his husband, he is asking for donations to the Kim Vō Foundation, which supports hair, beauty, and fashion creatives also affected by cancer. “One of Kim’s last wishes was to continue helping others,” the post read.