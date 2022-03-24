From ‘SNL’ Alums to UFC Champions, These Celebrity-Owned Liquor Brands Live Up to the Hype

While I consider myself pretty well-versed in the spirits arena, the one thing that always seems to be missing from my drinking repertoire is celebrity branding. Today, there is no shortage of celebrity-owned liquor companies. There are dozens of tequilas, mezcals, whiskeys, vodkas and gins created by or partially owned by a variety of celebrities. From former WWE champions to Oscar-winning actors, you can choose a spirit backed by someone famous across the entire spectrum of fame. I mean, why wouldn't I want to try a tequila that George Clooney is behind, right?

Sifting through the veritable encyclopedia of celebrity-backed liquor brands may be a daunting task (there were so many more options than I imagined), so I’ve taken to liberty to put together a consolidated list of the best-tasting, strangest looking and most compelling options available on the market today. After all, it's easy to slap a celebrity name on a bottle of liquor, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be good. So, whether you're looking for a last-minute birthday gift for your favorite whiskey connoisseur in your friend group or are simply looking for a quality spirit to add to your home bar, this list has you covered.

Teremana Blanco Tequila This may not be the most coveted tequila in the world, but it has quickly become one of the most recognizable brands with former WWE wrestler turned box office-smashing actor and wall of muscle Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as its owner and spokesperson. Teremana is not perfect by any means, but it is well worth giving it a try considering the affordable price point. This is particularly the case when you factor in the millions (and MILLIONS) of The Rock’s fans who just want to support his endeavors. Buy at Drizly $ 33

Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey Transitioning just slightly from the squared circle of professional wrestling to the octagon with former UFC champion Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. Designed by McGregor as his own take on the whiskey style of his home, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey is a solid spirit with any easy-to-drink flavor despite not standing out in comparison to other Irish whiskeys around the same price point. However, at around just $30 for a 750 milliliter bottle, the drink could serve as a perfect option on fight night. Buy at Drizly $ 30

Dos Hombres Joven Mezcal Outside of their iconic blue meth on Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, Walt and Jesse respectively, have cooked up something a bit less illegal and far tastier. Their off-screen collaboration Dos Hombres Joven Mezcal, is a spirit nearly as addictive as their on-screen chemistry. The Mezcal has a distinctive smoky flavor that works perfectly as the base for some premium cocktails or even by itself with nothing more than a glass and some ice as mixers. While a little bit pricier than The Rock’s Teremana at $63 per bottle, this Mezcal is well worth the price. Buy at Drizly $ 60

Aviation Gin While Ryan Reynolds may be best known for playing Deadpool, the actor has stayed busy with a number of side projects including Mint Mobile, his cellular phone service, and Aviation Gin. A fairly straightforward gin with a dry profile and a number of floral notes, Reynolds’ liquor is a solid addition to any glass of tonic. Aviation Gin was well established before Reynolds purchased ownership stake, but has seen a significant rise in popularity following it. At just $30 a bottle, Aviation Gin is certainly a great addition to any household with a gin and tonic fan in it. Buy at Drizly $ 30

D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac Jay-Z transitioned away from being just a hip-hop artist long ago, but his work with Bacardi has led to incredibly lucrative results. D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac is a liquor that not only comes with Jay-Z backing, but offers his signature styling as well. The spirit comes in a well-designed bottle that should surely impress any potential lookers and will satisfy potential tasters. The cognac is created in France and has a sweet, honey-like flavor palette. So, even if you have 99 problems, D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac will surely not be one of them. The spirit costs around $60 a bottle. Buy at Drizly $ 60

Casamigos Blanco One of the most popular tequila brands at bars and restaurants (even without the heavy promotion from George Clooney), Casamigos Blanco is a guaranteed crowd pleaser. The tequila comes in a cleanly-designed bottle and has a smooth taste that works well sipped on its own or mixed into a cocktail. Casamigos has become a well-known name everywhere from luxury poolside bars to sticky-floored dives for both its celebrity backing and easy-to-drink flavor. At $50 per bottle, Clooney’s tequila is relatively affordable while still feeling like a high-end spirit. Buy at Drizly $ 50

Sweetens Cove Tennessee Blended Straight Bourbon Moving away from Hollywood and back into the wide world of sports, former tennis star Andy Roddick and NFL legend Peyton Manning came together with whiskey experts to create Sweetens Cove Tennessee Blended Straight Bourbon. Unlike most other celebrity-backed liquor brands, Sweetens Cove has garnered significant recognition from both critics and whiskey snobs. This bourbon is said to have a smooth vanilla finish that works perfectly for sipping it straight. This celeb-backed spirit also comes with a price tag to match—a single bottle will set you back around $200. However, if you’re looking for a new addition to your whiskey collection, this one should surely impress. Buy at Drizly $ 200

Código 1530 Anejo Tequila All his exes may live in Texas, but country music star George Strait sourced his new tequila brand from Jalisco, Mexico leading to surprisingly tasty results. Código 1530 Anejo Tequila is a major undertaking for the music legend who released a new song to accompany its launch, but tequila fans have taken a liking to it as a premium option. Designed to have a silky and relatively sweet finish, the spirit has generated a growing following of fans who love the taste without ever hearing a line of Strait’s music. Buy at Drizly $ 140

Crystal Head Vodka Dan Akroyd’s comedic chops at SNL and on the big screen may have made him famous, but his biggest contributions to the world today have come in the form of Bigfoot conspiracy theories and his very own alcohol brand, Crystal Head Vodka. The vodka may have a more standard flavor profile according to most experts, but what it lacks in bold flavors, it more than makes up for in a bold bottle. This vodka comes in a crystal skull bottle that is sold in a variety of designs and colors that are sure to catch the eye of anyone scanning the bar. Buy at Drizly $ 55

818 Tequila Blanco Perhaps the most controversial spirit on the list, Kylie Jenner’s 818 Tequila Blanco sparked a large online conversation about cultural appropriation and the potential issues with celebrity liquor brands. That being said, Jenner’s influence on the tequila industry was felt very quickly with 818 becoming an incredibly popular brand. If you want to try it and judge for yourself, the spirit is sold for around $46. Buy at Drizly $ 46

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.