CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Celebrity Preacher Arrested After Massive Manhunt in Philippines

    ‘SON OF GOD’

    Lily Mae Lazarus

    Journalist

    Apollo Quiboloy (L) welcomes senator and presidential candidate Manuel Villar (C) and his vice-presidential candidate Loren Legarda during his 60th birthday celebration in Davao city, southern Philippines.

    Romeo Ranoco/Reuters

    A celebrity evangelist preacher from the Philippines accused of sex trafficking and sexual abuse was arrested on Sunday, after a month-long manhunt. According to a spokesperson for the Philippines’ police, Apollo Quiboloy, the leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, and four other co-accused surrendered to authorities after being given a “24-hour ultimatum,” and were transported to the national police headquarters where they are detained. Quiboloy was wanted on human trafficking child and sexual abuse charges, and remains on the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list for separate alleged acts of sex trafficking and bulk cash smuggling. The self-proclaimed “owner of the universe” and “appointed son of god,” has denied all wrongdoing. In August, over 2,000 police officers deployed to search a compound owned by the church on a tip that the cleric was hiding in a bunker on site. Quiboloy, who has millions of disciples in the Philippines, is also a longtime friend of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte.

    Read it at Reuters