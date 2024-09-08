Celebrity Preacher Arrested After Massive Manhunt in Philippines
‘SON OF GOD’
A celebrity evangelist preacher from the Philippines accused of sex trafficking and sexual abuse was arrested on Sunday, after a month-long manhunt. According to a spokesperson for the Philippines’ police, Apollo Quiboloy, the leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, and four other co-accused surrendered to authorities after being given a “24-hour ultimatum,” and were transported to the national police headquarters where they are detained. Quiboloy was wanted on human trafficking child and sexual abuse charges, and remains on the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list for separate alleged acts of sex trafficking and bulk cash smuggling. The self-proclaimed “owner of the universe” and “appointed son of god,” has denied all wrongdoing. In August, over 2,000 police officers deployed to search a compound owned by the church on a tip that the cleric was hiding in a bunker on site. Quiboloy, who has millions of disciples in the Philippines, is also a longtime friend of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte.