Celebrity Shaolin Monk Hit With Seedy Sex and Cash Grab Claims

The powerful abbot of China’s iconic Shaolin Temple and a self-styled “CEO monk” has been stripped of his monastic title and placed under criminal investigation after explosive accusations of financial misconduct and secret affairs surfaced.

China’s Buddhist Association announced Monday that Shi Yongxin is under a multiagency probe for allegedly embezzling temple funds and misappropriating assets.

The 59-year-old is also accused of violating his vows by maintaining long-term relationships with multiple women and fathering at least one child—an especially damning charge for a monk who once preached celibacy as essential to spiritual life. Shi also kept a fleet of luxury cars.

“He also severely violated Buddhist precepts by maintaining improper relationships with several women over a long period of time and fathering illegitimate children with them,” a statement from the association read.

Shaquille O'Neal (L) puts his palms together while meeting the Buddhist abbot in 2009. China Daily CDIC/REUTERS

“The nature of Shi Yongxin’s actions was egregious,” the statement went on, adding that his behavior “seriously damaged the image of the Buddhist community.” His ordination certificate has officially been revoked.

State media reports say Shi was detained last week in Xinxiang, a city in northern Henan province, China. In a statement, the Shaolin Temple confirmed the investigation.

The association “firmly supports the decision to deal with Shi Yongxin in accordance with the law.”

Yongxin works on a computer at the temple, 2005. Cancan Chu/Getty Images

Known for turning the 1,500-year-old kung fu temple into a sprawling global empire—with businesses in 40 countries—Shi cultivated a high-profile brand that drew comparisons to Disney.

Jet Li’s 1982 film Shaolin Temple helped put the monastery on the map, but it was Shi who pushed it into full commercial orbit, even backing controversial plans for a $296 million Shaolin Village in southeastern Australia.

Shi, who assumed the role of abbot in 1999, has received backlash for blurring the line between spirituality and commerce.