Man Who Killed European Golf Champion on Iowa Course Gets Life in Prison
A 22-year-old homeless man who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing an Iowa State golfer was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Friday, The Des Moines Register reports. Collin Richards was sentenced after he admitted to stabbing 22-year-old Celia Barquín Arozamena while she was golfing on an Iowa course in September. Police claimed Richards, who was staying at a homeless encampment in the woods at the time, told another man he had an “urge to rape and kill a woman” a day before Barquín Arozamena was killed. According to the Associated Press, Richard got out of jail three months before Barquín Arozamena was killed. He was incarcerated for seven months for violating his probation on convictions for burglary and other charges. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder back in June, and expressed remorse for his actions. “I want to show remorse for stripping a life from society,” Richards wrote in a letter filed in court. “I want the family and you to know I’m sorry.”