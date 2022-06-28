CHEAT SHEET
Uvalde School Shooter’s Grandma Is Finally Out of the Hospital
Before murdering 21 people at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, Salvador Ramos shot his own grandmother in the face, sending her to the hospital in critical condition. Now, 66-year-old Celia “Sally” Gonzales has been released from the hospital, officials announced on Tuesday. NBC News reports that Gonzales managed to walk to a neighbor’s house for help after a bullet hit her jaw and upper cheek. According to a GoFundMe, Gonzales required multiple surgeries prior to her release. A hospital spokesperson told NBC that a 10-year-old girl, the last victim of the shooting still in the hospital, is now in good condition.