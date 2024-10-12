Celine Dion Accused of Faking Paris Olympics Performance
IF THAT’S WHAT IT TAKES
A newspaper in France has reported that multiple music industry insiders claim Celine Dion’s Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony performance was pre-recorded. The July 26 performance, which Olympic organizers previously said was live, was a triumphant return for the Canadian superstar. Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in 2022, and has curbed her public appearances since her diagnosis. Dion performed “Hymne a L’amour” (Hymn to Love) by the Eiffel Tower. Composer and performer Etienne Guéreau told the French paper Libération: “What we heard on TV was a corrected playback.” Another unnamed sound engineer said, “It was 100 percent playback, you can hear it from the first notes.” Now, Libération reports that Olympic organizers are refusing to answer questions about the performance.